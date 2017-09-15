Connecticut attorney general, others ask Equifax to stop collecting fees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Connecticut’s attorney general, and others investigating Equifax Inc’s (EFX.N) data breach, which affected some 143 million people, asked the company on Friday to disable links to collect fees for credit monitoring.

FILE PHOTO: Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. corporate offices are pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell/File Photo

Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen acknowledged that Equifax has said it would give free credit monitoring to hack victims but asked it to stop collecting money for other credit monitoring. “Selling a fee-based product that competes with Equifax’s own free offer of credit monitoring services to victims of Equifax’s own data breach is unfair, particularly if consumers are not sure if their information was compromised,” he said.