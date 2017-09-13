FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nearly 40 states probe Equifax's handling of massive data breach
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
September 21, 2017 / 1:36 AM / in a month

Nearly 40 states probe Equifax's handling of massive data breach

Karen Freifeld, Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Nearly 40 states have joined a probe of Equifax’s handling of a massive data breach that exposed valuable information on up to 143 million Americans, according to the Illinois attorney general’s office, which is leading the probe.

Eileen Boyce, a spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan, declined to identify the other states.

Connecticut and Pennsylvania are part of the probe, the Connecticut state attorney general has said previously. Iowa is also part of the probe, according to state spokesman Geoff Greenwood.

Equifax’s shares have fallen more than 30 percent amid revelations of investigations into the data breach and the company’s decision to delay disclosing it.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.