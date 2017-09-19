FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Leading Democrat says Equifax gave consumers 'confusing and misleading information'
#Politics
September 19, 2017 / 7:01 PM / a month ago

Leading Democrat says Equifax gave consumers 'confusing and misleading information'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Tuesday that Equifax was sloppy in allowing itself to be hacked, losing sensitive data on up to 143 million people.

Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration

“People are outraged, and rightfully so,” she said on the Senate floor, attacking Equifax’s decision to delay disclosing the breach for more than a month.

“Equifax gave criminals a 40-day head start to use the information they had stolen while the rest of us were left in the dark,” she said.

She also said that Equifax “provided confusing and misleading information about” whether consumers’ sensitive data had been stolen.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
