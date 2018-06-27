Equifax agrees to toughen cyber-defenses in agreement with states

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Equifax Inc (EFX.N) agreed on Wednesday to do more to protect consumer data in a deal with banking regulators from eight states who investigated its security practices following a cyber attack last year that exposed data on more than 143 million people.Equifax agreed to review its defenses against hackers and to give its board of directors more responsibility for protecting consumers.

FILE PHOTO: The logo and trading information for Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. are displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

In September, Equifax reported that hackers had accessed personal data on 143 million people.

No federal agency has yet sanctioned Equifax for the breach and state officials were left to take action, said Maria T. Vullo, head of the New York Department of Financial Services.

“In an era of weakened federal government oversight, strong state regulation is essential,” she said in a statement.