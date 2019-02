FILE PHOTO: A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

(Reuters) - Norway’s oil and gas firm Equinor plans to drill a record five exploration wells off Britain, including four-operated wells, the company said on Thursday.

The campaign includes a well to appraise Equinor’s Verbier discovery, currently estimated to hold between 25 and 130 million barrels of oil equivalents, the company added.