Equinor eyes Chevron's stake in UK's Rosebank oil and gas field: sources

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor (EQNR.OL) is interested in buying Chevron’s (CVX.N) stake in Rosebank, an oil and gas field in the British part of the North Sea, two sources close to the process told Reuters.
Chevron on Wednesday said that it had received interest from a potential buyer for its 40 percent stake in one of Britain’s biggest oil and gas developments.
Equinor declined comment.
