September 28, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Equinor eyes Chevron's stake in UK's Rosebank oil and gas field: sources

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor (EQNR.OL) is interested in buying Chevron’s (CVX.N) stake in Rosebank, an oil and gas field in the British part of the North Sea, two sources close to the process told Reuters.

The logo of Chevron is seen at the company's office in Caracas, Venezuela April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Chevron on Wednesday said that it had received interest from a potential buyer for its 40 percent stake in one of Britain’s biggest oil and gas developments.

Equinor declined comment.

Reporting by Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Writing by Nerijus Adomaitis; Editing by Gwladys Fouche and David Goodman

