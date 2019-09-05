Equinor plans early Sverdrup start-up, $5 billion share buyback

FILE PHOTO: A view of Equinor's oil platform in the Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea, Norway August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the largest North Sea discovery in more than three decades, will come on stream in October, one month earlier than planned, operator Equinor said on Thursday.

The company also launched a $5 billion share buyback program, to be completed by the end of 2022, with the first tranche of $1.5 billion starting immediately and ending no later than Feb. 25, 2020, it added.

“We have over the last years built a strong financial position with solid credit ratings and a net debt ratio around 20%,” Equinor Chief Executive Eldar Saetre said in a statement.

“The upcoming start-up of the world-class Johan Sverdrup field, combined with several other new fields in production, provides additional confidence in our outlook for production growth and increased cash generation capacity,” he added.

The field’s first phase is projected to reach a peak output of 440,000 barrels per day of oil in summer 2020, the company had previously said.

When it hits peak production in summer 2020, the operating cost per barrel will be below $2 per barrel, the company said on Thursday, while cash flow from operations will be about $50 per barrel based on crude price of about $70 per barrel, Equinor said.

The strong initial cash flow was partly boosted by how tax payments are phased in during the ramp-up, the company added.

The second phase on Sverdrup is expected to come on stream in late 2022, after which output could reach 660,000 barrels per day, Equinor added.

In addition to Equinor, Aker BP, Lundin Petroleum, Total and Norwegian state firm Petoro are licence holders in Sverdrup.