FILE PHOTO: A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Energy firm Equinor won permission to start its giant North Sea Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the autumn, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Monday.

On Friday the company notified oil market participants that the 2.2-3.2 billion barrel field could begin oil shipments in October, earlier than previously expected.