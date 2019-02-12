Equinor drills dry well in Norwegian Arctic: regulator

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis/File Photo

(Reuters) - Norway’s Equinor has drilled a dry well in the Barents Sea targeting a high-profile prospect, called Gjoekaasen, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

The results of the well had no impact on the prospectivity ofGjoekaasen’s deeper reservoirs, which will be drilled later, Equinor’s partner Lundin Petroleum said in a separate statement.

Other partners in the license are Aker BP and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro.