Equinor to build hydrogen plant with carbon capture in Britain

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor plans to build in Britain a plant to produce hydrogen from natural gas in combination with carbon capture and storage, the Norwegian oil firm said on Wednesday.

The plant, which Equinor said was the largest of such kind in the world, aims to reduce CO2 emissions by nearly 900,000 tonnes per year by replacing gas with hydrogen at the Saltend Chemicals Park near the city of Hull in north-east England.

“With our partners, we plan to transform the UK’s largest industrial cluster into its greenest cluster,” the company said in a statement.

Equinor and partners expect to make the final investment decision on the project, called H2H Saltend, during 2023 with production starting by 2026.

Equinor did not say how much the project could cost.