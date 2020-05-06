Equinor to shut Melkoeya LNG plant for two weeks in May

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor will shut down its Melkoyea liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant for two weeks of maintenance in the second half of May, the Norwegian oil and gas company said on Wednesday.

The shutdown of the plant, also called Hammerfest LNG, which liquefies natural gas from Equinor’s Arctic Snoehvit field for export to the global market by tankers, will reduce production by 18 million cubic metres per day.

The company said the maintenance was a planned event, but it also comes at a time when demand is depressed amid coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Equinor has a 36.8% stake in the Snoehvit field and the LNG plant. Its partners are Petoro with 30%, Total with 18.4%, Neptune Energy with 12% and Wintershall Dea with 2.8%.