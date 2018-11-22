Norway's Equinor strikes Malaysia LPG deal with Global Petro Storage

FILE PHOTO: A cargo ship approaches the terminal at Port Klang, near Kuala Lumpur February 27, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor and Global Petro Storage (GPS) have entered into a long-term agreement to build and operate a terminal and storage facility for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) at Port Klang in Malaysia, the Norwegian company said on Thursday.

Under the terms of the deal GPS will build a new facility at the port, with start-up of operations planned for mid-2021.

Oil and gas firm Equinor will bring LPG to the terminal to sell into Malaysia and other Asian markets including Bangladesh, the Philippines, India, Indonesia and Vietnam.

“Malaysia is an attractive market and we believe that we will be a competitive supplier to the wholesalers of LPG into the domestic market,” Equinor’s Vice President for Products and Liquids Molly Morris said in a statement.

“The terminal and storage are also strategically located for blending and selling to other growing markets in the region,” she added.

Equinor plans to source the LPG from the North Sea, North Africa, the Middle East and Australia.

As part of the agreement, Equinor will have an option to acquire a share of the new storage facility and terminal, of which it will be the only user.

Equinor said its operations already account for around 10 percent of the global waterborne LPG volumes. It did not disclose the value of the deal.

