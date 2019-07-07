Equinor to sell 16% shares it holds in Lundin Petroleum for about $1.56 billion

A logo of Equinor, formerly known as Statoil, is seen at the company's headquarters in Fornebu, Norway May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Nerijus Adomaitis

(Reuters) - Norwegian oil and gas firm Equinor ASA (EQNR.OL) on Sunday said it will divest its 16% shareholding in Lundin Petroleum AB (LUPE.ST) for about $1.56 billion.

Equinor will sell about 54.5 million shares it holds in Lundin at a price of 266.4 crowns ($28.22) per Lundin share. This represents a discount of about 9.6% to Lundin’s last close on Friday.

The company will also acquire a 2.6% direct ownership share in the Johan Sverdrup field for a cash consideration of $910 million, it added.