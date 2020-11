FILE PHOTO: Anders Opedal, the new chief executive of Norwegian oil firm Equinor, speaks at a news conference in Fornebu, a suburb of Oslo, Norway August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian oil major Equinor EQNR.OL will alter its corporate structure and cut the number of managers on its executive committee, it said on Monday.

It was the first management reshuffle by Chief Executive Anders Opedal, who took the helm of the state-controlled firm on Nov. 2.