Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Energy & Environment

Equinor well leaks 500 barrels of oil in North Dakota

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins//File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - About 500 barrels of oil leaked from Equinor Energy LP’s well in North Dakota due to a valve failure, The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said on Wednesday.

The leak occurred about 2 miles east of Williston, North Dakota, the heart of the Bakken shale basin, and by Tuesday, about 490 barrels of crude had been recovered.

Equinor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up