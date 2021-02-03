Equinor well leaks 500 barrels of oil in North Dakota

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's flag in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins//File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - About 500 barrels of oil leaked from Equinor Energy LP’s well in North Dakota due to a valve failure, The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division said on Wednesday.

The leak occurred about 2 miles east of Williston, North Dakota, the heart of the Bakken shale basin, and by Tuesday, about 490 barrels of crude had been recovered.

Equinor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.