Equinor says Sverdrup oilfield to produce more, faster than expected

OSLO (Reuters) - Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield is ramping up output at a faster pace and will produce at a higher rate than initially expected, the Norwegian energy firm said on Monday.

Western Europe’s biggest producing oilfield is now expected to hit a daily output rate of 470,000 barrels in early May, above the 440,000 bpd peak that had initially been penciled in for mid-year, operator Equinor added.

The news comes as the price of North Sea crude has dropped to its lowest in 18 years amid a glut of output and falling global demand.

But the cost of operating the field amounts to less than $2 per barrel, making it resilient to weak prices, Equinor said.

“With low operating costs Johan Sverdrup provides revenue and cashflow to the companies and Norwegian society at large in a period affected by the coronavirus and a major drop in the oil price,” Equinor executive Arne Sigve Nylund said in a statement.

A second phase of the Sverdrup field development is still scheduled to come on stream in late 2022 with output of 220,000 bpd.

Equinor holds a 42.6% stake in the field, while Sweden’s Lundin Petroleum has 20%, state oil firm Petoro has 17.36%, Norway’s Aker BP 11.5733% and French Total 8.44%.