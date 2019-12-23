Equinor, Rosneft to extract 250 million barrels of oil at Russian field

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Oil firms Equinor (EQNR.OL) and Rosneft (ROSN.MM) expect to extract some 250 million barrels of oil and 23 billion cubic metres of gas during the first part of the development of the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Russia, Equinor said on Monday.

Rosneft holds a 66.67% stake, and Equinor holds the remaining 33.33%, in the joint venture company SevKomNeftegaz that owns the license.

Equinor did not say how much it would invest in the project.