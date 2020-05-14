Miner Eramet to sell plant in Norway for around $300 million

PARIS (Reuters) - Eramet (ERMT.PA) has agreed to sell its TiZir plant in Norway to Tronox Holdings (TROX.K) for around $300 million, the French mining and metals company said on Thursday.

The sale of the plant, which produces titanium products, would strengthen its balance sheet and help it lower its debt, Eramet said.

The company in March suspended its financial targets for the year citing the impact of the coronavirus crisis.