Italy's ERG looking at asset portfolio ahead of plan

(Reuters) - Italian renewable energy group ERG said on Friday it was studying its asset portfolio ahead of a new business plan, after core earnings in the fourth quarter fell 4%.

The group’s hydroelectric and gas-fired power plant (CCGT) assets “are quite important”, CEO Luca Bettonte said in a conference call. But he added the group was not interested in investing in hydro and gas.

Earlier this week sources said ERG had kicked off the sale of hydroelectric and CCGT assets worth more than 1 billion euros ($1.19 billion).

Italy’s biggest wind operator said that fourth-quarter adjusted core earnings stood at 119 million euros, as a slight growth in the solar power business and an uptick in energy prices failed to offset adverse wind and water conditions.

The Genoa-based group expects core earnings this year of 480-500 million euros, from 481 million last year, and sees investments of 235-275 million euros, mainly in greenfield projects in Great Britain, Poland and France.

ERG will present its 2021-2025 business in May, as it looks “with confidence” towards a gradual and definitive exit from the pandemic this year.

By 1230 GMT, the stock was down 2.5% compared with a 0.2% fall in Milan’s all-share index.

ERG, more than 60% owned by Italy’s Garrone-Mondini family, said it would propose a dividend of 0.75 euros per share.

($1 = 0.8374 euros)

