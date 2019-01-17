Ex-Symantec executive Canellos joins Ericom Software as CEO

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ex-Symantec executive David Canellos has joined Ericom Software as chief executive officer, the security software provider said on Thursday, just a month after his departure from Symantec.

The move follows multiple key executive exits at Symantec late last year, including president and chief operating officer Michael Fey, chief marketing officer Michael Williams and senior vice president of worldwide sales engineering and product marketing Bradon Rogers.

Symantec has not commented on the reason for the departures. A Symantec spokesman declined to comment on Thursday.

Canellos was senior vice president of global service providers at Symantec until December, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Fey, who left Symantec in November, was appointed CEO of Mesosphere, an enterprise software company, in December. As part of his separation agreement with Symantec, Fey agreed to forgo severance benefits, unvested equity awards, and cash bonus payments, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision.

Williams and Rogers’ LinkedIn profiles did not have updates on their whereabouts.