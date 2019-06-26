Sweden's Ericsson to build factory in U.S. to make 5G radios

The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. Picture taken June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

(Reuters) - Swedish telecoms equipment supplier Ericsson said on Wednesday it plans to build its first fully-automated factory in the United States to make radios required to deploy 5G technology and make it operational in early next year.

The company said it would decide on a location after discussions with state and local authorities in the United States.

Ericsson has a research and development site - a software development center – in Austin, Texas.