FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. Picture taken June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Activist investor Cevian Capital has trimmed its holding in telecom equipment maker Ericsson according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

The filing showed Cevian now owned 246.9 million B-shares in Ericsson and 339,228 A-shares. Cevian previously held 280.7 million B-shares in Ericsson according to Refinitiv data.