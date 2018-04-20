Ericsson first-quarter loss shrinks as restructuring starts to pay off

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported first-quarter earnings and gross margin above market expectations on Friday as cost savings from ongoing job cuts started to kick in, fuelling hopes for an eventual recovery at the struggling mobile equipment maker.

FILE PHOTO: Ericsson's flag is seen at the company's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden March 11, 2015. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS/File Photo

The company, which is in the midst of sweeping restructuring and has replaced much of its top management to try to turn around its business, faces weak emerging markets and falling spending by telecoms operators.

Ericsson said cost reductions, a continued ramp-up of its Ericsson Radio System product platform and good progress in addressing low-performing customer contracts in its managed services business segment had driven the improvement.

“Our efforts to improve efficiency in service delivery and common costs are starting to pay off,” Chief Executive Borje Ekholm said in a statement.

Ericsson, which competes with Huawei HWT.UL Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and ZTE (000063.SZ), said it expected the Chinese market to further decline due to reduced 4G LTE investments, but that it was seeing positive momentum in its biggest market, North America.

The firm’s quarterly loss shrank to 0.3 billion crowns ($35.6 million), compared to a 11.3 billion loss a year earlier and a mean forecast for a 2.4 billion loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Gross margin excluding restructuring charges was 35.9 percent, up from an adjusted gross margin of 29.9 percent in the prior quarter and clearly above the analysts’ consensus forecast of 32.1 percent. It has pledged to deliver a gross margin of 37-39 percent by 2020.

Ericsson’s operating margin was -0.7 percent versus a goal for an operating margin of at least 10 percent by 2020 and at least 12 percent beyond 2020.

The company is aiming for at least 10 billion Swedish crowns of annual savings by mid-2018, and Ekholm said last month the company would reach that well on time.

($1 = 8.4168 Swedish crowns)