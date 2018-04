STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported a lower-than-expected first-quarter operating loss on Friday and said it saw positive momentum in North America.

FILE PHOTO: Ericsson's flag is seen at the company's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden March 11, 2015. TT News Agency/Jonas Ekstromer/via REUTERS/File Photo

Sweden’s Ericsson posted an operating loss of 0.3 billion crowns ($35.6 million), compared to a 11.3 billion loss a year earlier and a mean forecast for a 2.4 billion loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.