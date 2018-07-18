FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
July 18, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Ericsson posts surprise profit in second-quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported on Wednesday an unexpected swing to a second-quarter operating profit and said it was confident in reaching its long-term targets.

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. Picture taken June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Marking its second consecutive quarter of substantial progress toward hitting its 2020 financial goals, the Swedish firm posted an operating profit of 0.2 billion crowns ($22.6 million), compared to a 0.5 billion loss a year earlier and a mean forecast for a 0.1 billion loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Helena Soderpalm, editing by Anna Ringstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.