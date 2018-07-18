Ericsson posts surprise profit in second-quarter

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Mobile telecom equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported on Wednesday an unexpected swing to a second-quarter operating profit and said it was confident in reaching its long-term targets.
Marking its second consecutive quarter of substantial progress toward hitting its 2020 financial goals, the Swedish firm posted an operating profit of 0.2 billion crowns ($22.6 million), compared to a 0.5 billion loss a year earlier and a mean forecast for a 0.1 billion loss seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
