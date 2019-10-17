Ericsson third-quarter core profit tops forecast, lifts 2020 sales target

FILE PHOTO: The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Telecoms equipment maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) reported quarterly core earnings far ahead of market expectations on Thursday and lifted its 2020 sales target citing a stronger market and currency effects.

The Swedish firm, a rival of Finland’s Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and China’s Huawei, said it was now targeting sales of 230-240 billion Swedish crowns in 2020 up from 210-220 billion previously.

Adjusted third-quarter operating earnings at the mobile network gear maker rose to 6.5 billion crowns ($664.74 million)($) from 3.8 billion a year earlier, beating the 5.2 billion mean forecast seen in a Refinitiv poll.