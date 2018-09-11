FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 2:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ericsson inks $3.5 billion 5G deal with T-Mobile US

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson (ERICb.ST) said on Tuesday it had signed a $3.5 billion multi-year deal to support T-Mobile US’ (TMUS.O) 5G network deployment, the biggest 5G order that Ericsson has announced.

FILE PHOTO - A sign for a T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

T-Mobile, the third biggest U.S. mobile carrier, said in February it was working with Ericsson and rival network vendor Nokia of Finland to build out 5G networks in 30 U.S. cities during 2018.

Nokia (NOKIA.HE) announced in July that it had agreed on an equally big deal with T-Mobile US.

Ericsson increased its market share of the mobile networks market in the second quarter, partly due to faster network upgrades in the North American, where it ranks as the biggest supplier ahead of Nokia.

Reporting by Olof Swahnberg

