September 5, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Eritrea plans to upgrade key road to Ethiopia: state tv

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Eritrea plans to improve its transport connections with Ethiopia by upgrading a road that stretches from its port in Assab to a town across the border with its neighbor, state television said on Wednesday.

“There are (now) plans to modernize the port in Assab and expand the road linking it to (the Ethiopian border town of) Bure to four lanes,” state-run EriTV said.

There are currently two lanes and that road has not been used for two decades since a two-year war broke out between the two countries in 1998.

Reporting by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
