FILE PHOTO - Mark Weinberger, Global Chairman and CEO, EY, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Ernst & Young said on Monday that Mark Weinberger would step down on July 1, 2019 as global chairman and chief executive.

The accounting firm said go.ey.com/2BPesVO it expected to appoint a new global chairman and CEO in January, allowing a six-month transition.