July 18, 2018 / 3:14 PM / in 2 hours

Ernst & Young appoints Marna Ricker Americas vice chair, tax services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP said it had named veteran insider Marna Ricker as Americas vice chair, tax services, effective July 1.

Ricker currently serves as the U.S. Central Region Tax managing partner.

The company also said it named Paul Stroud Americas deputy vice chair, tax services. Stroud, who was previously Americas tax managing partner, would replace Jeff Banta.

Banta would take the role of global law co-leader. The company also hired Craig Hillier as EY Americas ITS leader, replacing Jeff Michalak, who will be the EY global ITS leader.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru

