Erste profit falls less than expected as Austria prepares latest lockdown

VIENNA (Reuters) - Austrian bank Erste Group's ERST.VI net profit fell by less than expected in the third quarter as much of its business returned to normal between waves of COVID-19 infections.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Erste Group Bank is seen outside of one of its branch offices in Vienna, Austria, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

The bank, which operates in eastern Europe and Austria, said on Monday it was too soon to say how big the pandemic-related downturn would be but repeated that it expects net profit to “decrease significantly” this year.

“The third quarter was almost back to pre-crisis levels,” Erste said, adding that it would recommend a dividend for 2019 of 0.75 euros a share, to be disbursed after the European Central Bank lifts its recommendation against payouts.

Erste, which also plans to pay a dividend for this year, said net interest income edged up to 1.19 billion euros ($1.38 billion) in the quarter to the end of September compared with a year earlier, while net fee and commission income fell 2%.

Net profit fell 30% to 343.3 million euros, above analysts’ average forecast of 304 million euros, according to Refinitiv data. In the second quarter, net profit was 58.5 million euros.

Chief Executive Bernd Spalt said Erste, whose shares were up 2.9% at 1000 GMT, had front-loaded risk costs “substantially” in the second and third quarters.

“Nobody knows how the recovery will take place but ... our countries are in terms of robustness in very good shape, our economies are in good shape, we are in good shape,” Spalt said.

Erste expects economic output in its markets to fall 4-9%, then recover next year.

Winter will be “very tough”, Spalt said, but Erste had “done its homework” with provisions, pointing also to a fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio of 14.1% of risk-weighted assets.

Erste’s results came a day before new coronavirus restrictions come into force in Austria, including a curfew and the closure of bars and restaurants except for take-away.