March 12, 2018 / 7:01 PM / in a day

Owners of German caravan maker Hymer eye flotation, stake sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The family that owns Erwin Hymer Group plans to divest a minority stake in the German caravan maker, possibly by floating shares on the stock exchange or by selling them to a strategic investor, the company said on Monday.

“The coming years will require further significant investments in growth and the development of innovative products and services. That is why the family has decided to give the shareholder structure of Erwin Hymer Group a broader foundation,” Chief Executive Martin Brandt said in a statement.

The Hymer brand is a familiar sight on European motorways during the summer holiday season.

The Hymer family has commissioned Macquarie Capital to help with the evaluation and implementation of its planned measures.

Erwin Hymer Group traces its roots to a craft business founded by wheelwright and coachbuilder Alfons Hymer in southern Germany in 1923.

It sold 55,000 vehicles in its fiscal year 2016/17 and generates annual revenue of 2.1 billion euros ($2.59 billion).

($1 = 0.8103 euros)

Reporting by Maria Sheahan, editing by David Evans

