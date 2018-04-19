FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 6:41 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

UK's Weir to buy U.S. mining tools maker ESCO for $1.05 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Weir Group Plc (WEIR.L), which makes pumps and valves for mining and energy industries, said it would buy U.S.-based ESCO Corp, a maker of mining equipment parts, for an equity value of $1.05 billion.

The deal is expected to add to earnings per share in the first full year post completion, expected in early third quarter, Weir said.

    Weir also said it would start a process to sell its flow control division, which designs and manufactures process pumps and valves for use in power, oil and gas industries.

    Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

