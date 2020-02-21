Esperion's cholesterol drug gets U.S. approval; to be priced at $10 per pill

(Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s cholesterol-lowering drug as an add-on treatment to commonly used statins, the agency said on Friday.

The oral non-statin drug, bempedoic acid, is expected to be priced at around $10 per pill and is aimed at patients with increased cardiovascular risks due to high levels of bad cholesterol or low-density lipoprotein (LDL), the company said.

High LDL cholesterol can lead to fat build-up on the walls of arteries, raising the risk of heart attacks or strokes. About 18 million Americans with heart disease live with elevated levels of LDL cholesterol, Esperion said.

Half of these patients are unable to keep their cholesterol in check despite being on statins, such as Pfizer Inc’s Lipitor, while the other half cannot tolerate statin due to side effects such as muscle pain, nausea, and liver dysfunction, according to the company.

“Having a non-statin, once-a-day pill to combine with statin is really what physicians see as needed today,” Esperion Chief Executive Officer Tim Mayleben told Reuters.

Mayleben also said the company was in active discussions with insurers to ensure that patients have access to the drug, which in studies showed an 18% to 28% fall in LDL cholesterol, compared with placebo, in patients who were also on statin.

Injectable drugs such as Sanofi SA and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Praluent and Amgen Inc’s Repatha have become highly unpopular among insurers, given that they are priced at about $6,000 a year.

Stifel analyst Derek Archila expects the drug, which will be sold under the brand name Nexletol, to bring in sales of about $3 billion by 2029 at its peak.

The company has also submitted a marketing application for the approval of bempedoic acid in combination with ezetimibe, another cholesterol-lowering drug. The FDA is expected to announce its final decision by Feb. 26.

Shares of the company were up 1.2% at $62.50 after the bell.