February 21, 2020 / 7:55 PM / Updated 10 minutes ago

U.S. FDA approves Esperion's cholesterol drug

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in Silver Spring, Maryland August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed/File Photo

(Reuters) - The U.S Food and Drug Administration approved Esperion Therapeutics Inc’s cholesterol-lowering drug as an add-on treatment to commonly used statins, the agency said on Friday.

Esperion’s lead drug, Nexletol, is intended for patients with high levels of “bad” low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol who are at an increased risk of cardiovascular events.

The drug will be priced at around $10 per pill, the company told Reuters.

Reporting by Dania Nadeem and Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

