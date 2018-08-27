Esperion says combo therapy lowers cholesterol level by 35 percent

(Reuters) - Esperion Therapeutics Inc said on Monday a combination of its drug, bempedoic acid, taken along with Merck’s Zetia lowered cholesterol level by 35 percent in a late-stage study.

The study evaluated the efficacy and safety of the bempedoic acid-ezetimibe combination pill compared with bempedoic acid, ezetimibe or placebo in 382 high-risk patients.

The 12-week study showed a 35 percent reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) for the combination pill compared to a 3 percent for placebo, 24 percent for ezetimibe and 20 percent for bempedoic acid.

Shares of the company rose 2 percent to $50 in premarket trading.