Stakeholders call for esports regulations ahead of Asian Games debut

(Reuters) - Esports, the competitive side of electronic gaming, must be properly regulated and recognized to aid its development ahead of its introduction as an official sport at the Asian Games, the president of the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) said.

Esports boasts an estimated 250 million players worldwide, more than several traditional Olympic sports federations combined in a growing market worth about a billion dollars a year.

Federation President Kenneth Fok said China would lead the way in development of the esports scene in Asia and remained confident about overcoming regulatory challenges ahead of them.

“Essentially, esports must be properly regulated, respected and recognized, in order to rise to the standard of an Olympic sports,” Fok said at the Asian Esports Collaboration Summit, which gathered Chinese stakeholders of the sport.

“In anticipation of the enormous growth potential, statutory organizations, government bodies as well as the commercial sectors must work together to promote esports.

“There are hurdles to be overcome, but we are confident that we share a common goal with all stakeholders in developing esports in Asia.”

The International Olympic Committee recognized esports as a sports activity last November and it will be included as a demonstration sport at the Asian Games in Jakarta in September.

Esports will debut as a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.