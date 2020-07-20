ESL appoints Craig Levine as co-CEO

ESL has promoted Craig Levine to co-CEO, partnering him with Ralf Reichert.

Levine previously served as chief strategy officer for the esports organization. He replaces David Neichel, who will continue with the group as a senior adviser.

Levine’s previous roles in the company include CEO and executive vice president of the North America unit. He has been in the industry since 2003, when he co-founded E-Sports Entertainment. He joined ESL in 2014.

“I could not be more excited to have Craig step into this role alongside me. Craig has been part of the ESL and broader esports family for many years, has been a key leader in shaping our growth and developing the organization globally,” Reichert said, per Esports Insider. “He loves ESL and esports as much as I do and it is a natural step to appoint him to help us continue driving our vision given his industry expertise, passion for our team and deep understanding of our strategy, products and fans.”