T.O. among NFL celebs in COD charity event

Hall of Fame receiver Terrell Owens headlines a group of former and current NFL players participating in a Call of Duty: Warzone tournament to raise money for COVID-19 charities.

Organized by Misfits Gaming Group and presented by SoFi, the $25,000 Wrecked Royale charity event is scheduled for May 13 at 6 p.m. ET.

Joining “T.O.” are former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier and current NFL players James Bradberry (New York Giants), Vernon Butler (Buffalo Bills), Deejay Dallas (Seattle Seahawks), Sheldrick Redwine (Cleveland Browns), Shaq Thompson (Carolina Panthers), Jedrick Wills (Browns) and Mack Wilson (Browns).

They will join players from the Florida Mutineers of the Call of Duty League and streamers to form 12 teams of four. Each team will receive a participation prize to donate to the COVID-19 charity of their choice, with the winning team receiving $5,000.

“As the world fights against the impact of the coronavirus, it’s important to do what we can to give back,” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group, in a news release.

—Field Level Media