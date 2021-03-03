London Royal Ravens sign Zed to replace Alexx

The London Royal Ravens have signed Zach “Zed” Denyer to their starting lineup ahead of the first Major of the Call of Duty League season.

The team announced that Alex “Alexx” Carpenter will be traveling back to the United Kingdom “due to some personal family matter.”

Zed had been playing on a Challengers team, but played for the Paris Legion in the inaugural CDL season. He also played alongside Alexx and current Royal Ravens players Thomas “Dylan” Henderson and Sean “Seany” O’Connor on Team Reciprocity, which finished top-six at the 2019 World Championships in the Black Ops 4 season.

London finished the first stage of the CDL season with an 0-5 record and begin the Major against the Toronto Ultra in the Losers bracket on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media