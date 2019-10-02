Esports: Ferrari's Tonizza stays ahead after round two of F1 Pro Series

LONDON (Reuters) - Ferrari’s David Tonizza stayed ahead in the Formula One esports Pro Series on Wednesday but Red Bull topped the teams’ standings.

The second live event of the 2019 virtual F1 championship ended with Italian Tonizza on 104 points, 12 clear of Red Bull’s Danish gamer Frederik Rasmussen who had been 22 behind after round one.

Ferrari, in real life Formula One’s oldest and most successful team, are competing in the esports championship for the first time.

Last year they were the only one of the 10 Formula One teams to shun the series, now in its third season as a drivers’ championship and second for teams.

Wednesday night’s action at London’s Gfinity Arena saw the gamers compete on the virtual Canadian, Austrian and British layouts.

Renault’s German gamer Cedric Thome won on the Montreal circuit, with Tonizza triumphant around Spielberg and Racing Point’s Marcel Kiefer at Silverstone.

Two times champion Brendon Leigh, for Mercedes, regained some form with a second place in Canada and the Briton wrapped up the evening fifth overall but 56 points adrift of Tonizza.

The next live event will be on Nov 6 before the final on Dec. 4. The prize fund has more than doubled from 2018 to a total of $500,000.