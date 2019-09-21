Glitches slow Fortnite Champion Series Finals

The Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) Finals got off to a stuttering start Friday.

The top trios in Europe began Fortnite action for the day. However, matchmaking problems halted the first heat after two matches. Epic Games rescheduled the rest of Heat 1 for Saturday afternoon. The same issue delayed the Brazil, North America East and North America West regions by one hour on Friday.

Additionally, the North America East region played five games before more issues caused the sixth and final game to be rescheduled for Saturday evening. Players were notably frustrated with the delays.

The FNCS consists of two rounds of action, with each region competing separately. First, players are split into four heats. Then, the top eight players from each heat move to the Grand Finals. On Sunday, 32 teams in each region will compete in the Grand Finals for the regional championships.

North America East

In the NA East region, Kyle “SEN Bugha” Giersdorf, Shawn “RS clarityG” Washington, and “STRETCH” lead the first Heat. They won game three in a brilliant performance. A key piece of the victory was their ability to find the best level to tarp through. Every game, SEN Bugha, RS clarityG and STRETCH positioned themselves perfectly. The trio hold a 30-point lead with one game remaining.

Another trio that performed well is Noam “FaZe Megga.” Ackenine, Daniel “FaZe Dubs.” Walsh and Jared “Rogue Eclipsae” Elwood. Rogue Eclipsae managed to eliminate SEN Bugha in the second game to earn a victory royale. The elimination could not come soon enough, as Rogue Eclipsae was about to die to storm damage. FaZe Megga., FaZe Dubs. and Rogue Eclipsae currently sit in third place in Heat 1.

The top eight for NA East Heat 1 with one game remaining:

1. SEN Bugha, RS clarityG, STRETCH — 84 points

2. Htag, potgxd, Mercyfps. — 54 points

3. FaZe Megga., Rogue Eclipsae, FaZe Dubs. — 52 points

4. Knight., RogueShark_, Dr Flossen KBM — 46 points

5. Jamper, chaotic, paper — 40 points

6. Anaax_, sportykid2019, YT.Zimeo — 40 points

7. TSM_Zexrow, yung calculator, MackWood1x — 39 points

8. Twitch ExactlyFN, yungGL0RY, chay5e — 38 points

North America West

The top trio in the NA West region continued its dominance. Evan “Liquid Cented” Barron, Benjamin “NRG Edgey” Peterson and Brodie “rehx” Franks took over at the end of Heat 1. In the last three games, their team finished in third, first and second, respectively. They racked up 26 eliminations in those games and finished in first place for the heat.

In second, “KNG Barl,” “Wheels,” and “RichHomieQuinn” displayed an incredibly consistent performance. Their worst placement during the six games was eighth. They finished with 79 points, just seven points behind Liquid Cented, NRG Edgey and rehx.

The eight NA West teams that earned spots in the Grand Finals:

1. Liquid Cented, NRG Edgey, rehx — 86 points

2. KNG Barl, RichHomieQuinn, Wheels — 79 points

3. 1400 Joel, 1400 Pika, 1400 Rhux UwU — 55 points

4. captainy, Lollicker, niibs- — 49 points

5. A zoof, Chicken, Clyfen — 43 points

6. Kytrex, Old Man Fulmer, T1 Persecute — 38

7. iRewq2K, rizzoh II, Truth — 37 points

8. EG JTruth, Rise Joysick, scrupools — 36 points

Europe

Heat 1 of the European region began with a win from Theo “Fnatic Pr0vokd” Guillemenot, Howard “COOLER Noward” Castiaux and Tom “FaZe Vorwenn” Baldrich. They kept the high ground as the zone rotated around a mountain and stopped all attempts to reach the safe zone. Their performance in game was clinical.

Then, Kyle “FaZe Mongraal.” Jackson, Dmitri “mitr0” Van de Vrie, and Benjy “NRG benjyfishy” David Fish took over in game two. The trio eliminated 12 players on the way to a victory royale. That left FaZe Mongraal., mitr0 and NRG Benjyfishy in first place with a seven-point lead when the heat was delayed.

The top eight for EU Heat 1 with four games remaining:

1. FaZe Mongraal., mitr0, NRG benjyfishy — 38 points

2. TrainH Falconly, TrainH Robabz, LeStream TheVic — 31 points

3. Umplify, Miro, Matsoe — 26 points

4. dMIND.Rakso, dMIND.3vil, dMIND.teeq — 24 points

5. Fnatic Pr0vokd, COOLER Noward, FaZe Vorwenn — 23 points

6. M10 Harmii, Ghost Kamo, M10 Pepper — 21 points

7. LEM0N, use code Shaka, cal — 20 points

8. Eon RedRush, RBK Zyppaan, RBK LeftEye — 18 points

—Field Level Media