Luminosity announces new pro Fortnite team

Luminosity Gaming on Friday afternoon unveiled its new professional roster for Fortnite: Battle Royale.

The new roster includes some of the better Fortnite talents in the competitive scene, including Chris “crowdotwave” Merryweather, Abdiel “Aragon” Ortega, Brian “beesox” Song and Nate “kreo” Kou.

The official announcement came via a post on the LG Twitter page.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, LG said the completion of the roster concludes a process that has been a half-year in the making.

“This has been in the works for some time as we began scouting talent in January of this year,” the release read. “We set out to build a team based on merit, ignoring factors like popularity. We believe we have put together a roster that not only can compete with the best today but has the tools and potential to continue to grow as Fortnite esports develops.”

All four players participated in the $500K Week 3 Duos tournament of the Summer Skirmish Series on Friday, with kreo and Aragon finishing in the top 10.

The players will have some strong and capable mentors to help them on their new journey; LG’s content creation team has some of the biggest names in the Fortnite community, including Ninja, SypherPK and CDNThe3rd.

Although those content creators are not part of the pro roster, they will likely still compete in some events, including the ongoing $8 million Summer Skirmish Series.

