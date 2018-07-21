Esports players, leaders to attend IOC forum

Various members of the esports industry are attending an “esports forum” hosted by the International Olympic Committee.

Fans of Electronic Sports (E-Sports) watch the final of the ESL One Cologne Counter-Strike tournament at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany July 8, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Representatives from both esports and traditional sports will gather at the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss the rise of esports plus its relationship to sports and, in particular, the Olympics.

The forum aims to “explore synergies, build joint understanding and set a platform for future engagement between the esports and gaming industries and the Olympic Movement.”

Attendees include players from a variety of esports titles, owners of esports organizations — such as G2 Esports’ Carlos “ocelote” Rodriguez and Echo Fox’s Rick Fox — and representatives of major platforms and developers like Twitch, Blizzard and Riot Games.

The forum looks to discuss a variety of esports topics, from best practices for organizations to media and broadcasting. Roundtable discussions will also look at esports from the perspective of investors and players, the latter involving a variety of Olympic athletes and esports players discussing their views on “what defines an athlete, the training routines of traditional athletes and esports players, what challenges athletes and players face, how they view health and wellness, and more.”

The forum will take place Saturday and be streamed on the IOC Media YouTube channel.

