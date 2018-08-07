Madden NFL 19 Championship Series to feature $1.255 million prize pool

The Madden NFL 19 Championship Series (MCS) begins Tuesday with the launch of the Madden NFL 19 Hall of Fame Edition and features Madden’s largest season prize pool to date at $1,255,000.

EA Sports and the NFL announced the esports league Monday. Tournaments will be televised on ESPN, and all 32 NFL teams are involved for the second year in a row.

This year’s MCS features a 60 percent increase in tournaments, with more to be added as the season progresses. The Madden NFL 19 Club Championship, which will take place around Super Bowl LIII, will have a prize pool of $700,000, the largest for a single event in Madden history.

“Last year a record three million players competed in the MCS and the Madden NFL 18 Challenge was the number one rated 2017 esports broadcast in North America,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of the EA competitive gaming division, in a statement. “In continued partnership with the NFL, its 32 clubs and ESPN, we accelerate with more tournaments, an extended season, a record Madden NFL 19 Club Championship prize pool, increased live event qualification spots and top-tier digital and linear programming available on ESPN. We are maximizing the ways to play and watch Madden.”

The schedule will feature four Majors: the Madden NFL 19 Classic (Oct. 11-13), Madden NFL 19 Club Championship (Jan. 30-Feb.2), Madden NFL 19 Challenge (Mar. 15-17) and Madden NFL 19 Bowl (NFL Draft week).

“Competitive Madden grew tremendously last season and the new MCS will increase player and spectator engagement,” stated Matt Marcou, Madden NFL competitive gaming commissioner. “This MCS format was shaped in-part by valuable, passionate community feedback as we continue to build competitive Madden together.”

