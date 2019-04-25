Chiefs QB Mahomes to grace cover of Madden NFL 20

FILE PHOTO - Jan 20, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes will be featured on the cover of the “Madden NFL 20,” EA Sports revealed on Thursday.

Mahomes, 23, threw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season en route to winning the league’s MVP award in his first year as a starter.

He follows cover athletes Antonio Brown (on the standard edition) and Terrell Owens (on the Hall of Fame edition) from last year’s version of the game.

In the previous two seasons, New England Patriots players Tom Brady (Madden 18) and Rob Gronkowski (Madden 19) graced the cover.

The Chiefs traded up 17 spots to draft Mahomes 10th overall in 2017.

—FIeld Level Media