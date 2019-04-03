Hornets to join NBA2K in 2020

FILE PHOTO: Apr 1, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk (1) dunks the ball over Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first quarter at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte Hornets’ parent company is ready to join the NBA2K League in 2020.

Charlotte will become the 22nd franchise in the league, which is operated by the NBA.

“The popularity and growth of esports both in the U.S. and internationally continues to rise at a tremendous rate,” said Fred Willard, the Hornets president and vice chairman. “Our NBA 2K League affiliate will provide us with another opportunity to extend the (Hornets) brand and reach a highly coveted, as well as hard-to-reach, younger demographic of fans.”

The NBA 2K League’s 18-week 2019 season began Tuesday and will end with the championship round on Aug. 3.

—Field Level Media