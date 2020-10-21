Boston Uprising re-sign four players

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Boston Uprising team enter the arena before the first round of the semi-finals in the Stage 3 title matches of the Overwatch League at the Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California, U.S., May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

The Boston Uprising re-signed four veteran players ahead of the 2021 Overwatch League season.

The team on Tuesday announced the return of main tank Cameron “Fusions” Bosworth, off-tank Leyton “Punk” Gilchrist, DPS Kelsey “Colourhex” Birse and flex support Sang-min “Myunb0ng” Seo.

Boston finished last in the 20-team OWL in the 2020 regular season. The returning players said they are motivated by a desire to turn things around.

“I just want to win and prove I can win with this team,” Fusions said.

“I feel like it’s a second chance to prove how good we can be,” added Punk.

Assistant coach Valentin “Ascoft” Wulfman also returns to work with recently signed head coach Seung-Hyun “Lori” Kim.

