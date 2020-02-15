Overwatch reschedules China homestands for South Korea

FILE PHOTO: Members of the Los Angeles Valiant team play during the final day of Stage 3 title matches of the Overwatch League at the Blizzard Arena in Burbank, California, U.S., May 6, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Cullen

The Overwatch League has moved previously postponed homestands to South Korea due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak in China.

All scheduled homestands at Shanghai, Gangzhou and Hangzhou that had been postponed will be moved to Seoul, South Korea and take place during Weeks 5, 6 and 7 play. Week 5 play is March 7-8, Week 6 is March 14-15 and Week 7 is March 21-22.

Only the Chengdu Hunters will continue to play their homestands in China.

Teams in China and South Korea were supposed to open their 2020 Overwatch League schedules Saturday and Sunday in Shanghai.

There are not expected to be any schedule interruptions for homestands scheduled for Weeks 5, 6, 7 at Washington, Florida and Atlanta.