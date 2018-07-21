Spitfire dominate Valiant, clinch spot in OWL Grand Finals

The London Spitfire dominated the Los Angeles Valiant in the semifinals to secure the first spot in the Overwatch League Grand Finals.

A 3-0 series victory Friday following Wednesday’s 3-1 triumph allowed the Spitfire to secure a 2-0 sweep in the best-of-three matchup against the Valiant. They have now won 12 of their last 13 maps played.

The Spitfire put together arguably the most formidable roster on paper for the start of the league, but after winning the Stage 1 playoffs, the squad fell into a gradual decline that ended with a ninth-place Stage 4, just holding onto a spot in the overall playoffs.

It looked like the team would continue in that vein and meet an unceremonious end at the hands of the Los Angeles Gladiators in the quarterfinals, with London losing the first series of that match 0-3.

After that first day, however, something seems to have clicked for the Spitfire. They came from behind with back-to-back 3-0 sweeps against the Gladiators to reach the semifinals.

London is the first team to secure a place in the Grand Finals, which will take place at the Barclays Center in New York on July 27-28. The Spitfire’s opponent will be the winner between the Philadelphia Fusion and New York Excelsior, a matchup that Philadelphia currently leads 1-0 after a 3-0 win on Wednesday. That semifinal will be decided Saturday.

